Water main break in Rotterdam causes road closures

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break has been found in the area of the 5 corners intersection in the Town of Rotterdam.

The Town of Rotterdam Water Department is said to be on scene but traffic is not allowed to pass through the intersection at this time.

The roadways closed at the intersection include Duanesburg Rd. (Rt 7), Mariaville Rd., Princetown Rd., Broadway, and Curry Rd.

The Rotterdam Water Department said about 60 people living on Princetown Road will be without water.

Drivers are being advised to seek other routes to avoid any travel delays. More updates will be provided as they are made available.