COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Colonie is experiencing a water main break on Lincoln Avenue near Ridge Terrace. The break has caused a disruption to the water supply in the nearby neighborhoods.

Travelers of the area are asked to seek different routes as crews effort to repair the break. Machinery and trucks will be blocking the road, so traffic on Lincoln Avenue will be delayed. Residents may experience water discoloration, but the village says it is not harmful.

For those who want to speed up the clearing of the discoloration, you can run your cold water tap for 10-15 minutes.