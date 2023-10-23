ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police and Water Departments confirmed that a portion of South Swan Street is closed. It’s due to a water main break at the crossroads of State Street and south Swan Street.
The Water Department is working to repair the issue, as South Swan Street is closed north of State Street. Until roads are reopened, northbound and eastbound traffic must use State Street eastbound to Eagle Street to avoid the traffic.
