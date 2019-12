WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews in Watervliet are dealing with a water main break on 19th Street (ROUTE 2) that has compromised the road, according to police.

19th Street is closed in all directions from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue. Crews are on the scene working to fix the issue, but right now, there is no timetable on when the break is expected to be fixed.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

As of 1:45 p.m., no boil water advisories are in place.