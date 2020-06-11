Water main break causes 30-day State of Emergency in New Baltimore

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Greene County town is under a State of Emergency for the next 30 days because of a water main break.

Officials in New Baltimore said the break happened last Monday night on a line that runs under the Thruway. The town supervisor said the 10-inch water line in Water District # 2 will require extensive work to fully repair.

They said it could take until the end of the month for the people affected to regain full water pressure.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak