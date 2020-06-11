Water main break causes 30-day State of Emergency in New Baltimore

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Greene County town is under a State of Emergency for the next 30 days because of a water main break.
Officials in New Baltimore said the break happened last Monday night on a line that runs under the Thruway. The town supervisor said the 10-inch water line in Water District # 2 will require extensive work to fully repair.
They said it could take until the end of the month for the people affected to regain full water pressure.
