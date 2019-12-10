Water main break affecting Troy CSD bus drop-off locations

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ongoing work and damage due to the water main break in Troy on Campbell Avenue will affect afternoon bus drop-off for the Troy City School District.

Students normally dropped of at Sherman Avenue between Grant Avenue and Campbell Avenue will be dropped off at Sherman & Sterling Avenue.

Students normally dropped off on Campbell Avenue & Willis Street will be dropped off at the Stewart’s Shop on the corner of Vandenburgh Avenue

The changes affect regular dismissal for elementary and secondary, as well as Empire State and 21st Century After SChool programs.