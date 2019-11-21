Water emergency declared in Whitehall; residents asked to not use water

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Whitehall is facing more water troubles.

The village shut off its water supply Wednesday night, and it will remain off until further notice.

Mayor Phillip Smith said the village is working to fix the problem. They have to refill the water tank and are contacting the public health department and public safety to send out notices.

Whitehall residents are asked to not use water Wednesday night.

A boil water advisory will likely be issued after water is brought back to the village.