Water department reminds businesses to freshen water systems before reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As local businesses start to prepare to reopen, the Albany Water Department is reminding them to freshen their water systems if they’ve been inactive for more than two weeks.

The department said water that is not actively being used can lead to bacteria growth, taste and odor issues, and a risk for Legionnaire’s disease.

They said building and business managers should review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for reopening businesses after a prolonged shutdown. Those guidelines include flushing water through all points of use and cleaning water using devices such as ice machines.

