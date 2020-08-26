Water conservation advisory to begin in Pittsfield

Local
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield residents will be under a water restriction starting Wednesday because of the lack of rain in the area.

The voluntary restriction includes watering lawns and washing cars only on specific days.

Officials said, if the ground water levels don’t recover soon, then it will be a mandatory water restriction.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga