Water conservation advisory to begin in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield residents will be under a water restriction starting Wednesday because of the lack of rain in the area.
The voluntary restriction includes watering lawns and washing cars only on specific days.
Officials said, if the ground water levels don’t recover soon, then it will be a mandatory water restriction.
