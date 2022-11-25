ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 25 days until Christmas countdown is near featuring your favorite holidays movies. If you’re looking to watch the classics on the big screen or set a new tradition, these local theaters have you covered.

Palace Theater, 19 Clinton Avenue, Albany The Muppets Christmas Carol, December 12 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, December 19 A Christmas Story, December 23

Glove Theater, 42 North Main Street, Gloversville It’s a Wonderful Life, December 7 Eight Crazy Nights, December 14 Miracle on 34th Street, December 21

Crandell Theater, 48 Main Street, Chatham The Polar Express, November 26, ($5) Visit with Santa, December 10 (part of Winterpalooza) Klaus, December 10 (part of Winterpalooza)



Screenings are free unless otherwise specified. Cozy up in your best movie attire and watch the Christmas magic unfold on the big screen this holiday season.