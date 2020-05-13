Video Updates from Officials

WATCH: Pony visits the windows of a local nursing home

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Frost, a Shetland pony, visited the windows of residents staying at Troy Center Wednesday afternoon.

The pony is part of a pet therapy program that normally visits the center every month, but when the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to close their doors, the program was put on hold.

Activities Director Billiejo Sass thought it might make a welcome surprise if the pony were to make its usual visit, but in a safe way.

Many residents cried and tried to pet the pony through the window.

