WATCH: Pony visits the windows of a local nursing home

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Frost, a Shetland pony, visited the windows of residents staying at Troy Center Wednesday afternoon.

The pony is part of a pet therapy program that normally visits the center every month, but when the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to close their doors, the program was put on hold.

Frost, a Shetland pony, visited the windows of residents staying at Troy Center this afternoon. 💜 @WTEN pic.twitter.com/AhOLA9GoSp — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) May 13, 2020

Activities Director Billiejo Sass thought it might make a welcome surprise if the pony were to make its usual visit, but in a safe way.

Many residents cried and tried to pet the pony through the window.

LATEST STORIES