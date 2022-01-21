Police release new details in Johnstown funeral home investigation

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Johnstown Police Department held a press conference on the Ehle and Barnett Funeral Home investigation. You can watch the conference in the player above.

This comes after detectives found more than a dozen unmarked cremated remains and several bodies on the property. Police said all the remains are at the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

At least 18 created remains were found inside the funeral home, said Johnstown Police Chief David Gilbo. Brian Barnett, the owner of the funeral home, was interviewed after a search warrant was issued for the property.

Gilbo said they are waiting for an arrest warrant from the court for Barnett and they have a list of planned charges against him.

Planned charges

Three counts of concealment of a corpse (felony)

Grand larceny (felony)

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Operating a funeral home without a license

Four counts of operating as a funeral director without a license

Three counts of failure to incinerate of bury within a reasonable amount of time of death

Police said more charges are possible. They are also digging into Barnett’s financials to see if there could be charges there as well.

Johnstown police and the Coroner’s Office are also working with the New York State Police Forensic Unit to identify the remains.