WATCH LIVE: NY Attorney General makes announcement regarding vaping

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(NEW YORK) – New York Attorney General Letitia James will make an announcement regarding vaping in New York State Tuesday morning from New York City.

The state’s ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes was blocked by a state court in October.