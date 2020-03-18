Nursing home patient, Albany County deputy positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials gave an update Wednesday morning on the spread of coronavirus in the county and their response.

County Executive Dan McCoy gave an update on the latest numbers in the state:

41 confirmed cases

126 in mandatory quarantine

441 in precautionary quarantine

McCoy also said they are doing everything in their power to limit government employees in the office and having everyone who can work from home. He did stress that essential services do need to continue in the county, things like meal programs, police and fire.

He went on to say that one of the positive cases was a patient at the Teresian House but they were in a separate area of the complex specifically for respiratory problems. Anyone who may have come into contact with that patient has been tested. The patient is currently at Albany Med.

McCoy went on to say that one of the patients was a student at Albany Elementary, the district has reached out to parents to inform them and are currently tracing back everyone who had contact with that student.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple saying one of the confirmed cases is an Albany County Deputy. He did have contact with employees and inmates at the jail, everyone they came in contact with has been placed under a precautionary quarantine.

The Sheriff went on to say they have 50 isolation cells at the jail and have increased that to 65 and believe they can create an additional 50 cells.

He also gave an update on the 911 system saying that it is a closed environment and only people who work there are allowed in. Apple went on to say that if for any reason the 911 center is compromised they have a separate facility workers can use while the center is cleaned.

McCoy said that in the coming days you may see an increase in National Guard members or military members, he urged people not to panic and let them do their jobs.

