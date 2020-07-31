ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel P. McCoy will hold his next COVID-19 press briefing with City of Albany School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams and South Colonie Central School District Superintendent Dr. David Perry at 10:30 a.m.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Watch Live: Governor Baker provides COVID-19 update Friday
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; One-on-one with President Trump
- Victory Church offers gun buybacks as Mayor Sheehan asks community for aid
- WATCH LIVE: Albany County coronavirus press conference for July 31
- Dawkins in line for a new deal