WATCH LIVE: Albany County coronavirus press conference for July 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After another violent week in the Capital, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is pleading with community members for peace. In that vein, Victory Church is hosting a gun buyback program that offers cash in exchange for weapons and information.

Four shootings took place in Albany on Tuesday night, and no arrests have been made. Sheehan says the victims are not cooperating with police investigations, and that the responsibility to help falls on members of the public who have information.