WATCH: Albany police hold media availability on officer involved shooting

ALBANY, NY. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins is holding a media availability at 9:30 a.m to discuss the officer involved shooting on New Scotland Avenue. The availability will be shown in the player above once it starts.

Police were called early Monday morning for a report of a home invasion. Police said they then saw a man standing in a parking lot near New Scotland Avenue and stopped him as part of their investigation. As officers approached, they reportedly noticed the man had a knife in his hand and also had a dog.

The man then allegedly sprinted towards officers holding the weapon. One of the officers then shot the suspect in the torso. The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Albany, was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in critical condition.

