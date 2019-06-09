Washington County officials urge caution after kayak rescue

WASHINGTON COUNTY (NEWS10) — If you are thinking about heading for the Battenkill in the Shushan, Salem, Jackson area for kayaking, tubing, swimming, be alert and aware.

Late last night, into early this morning, members of the New York State Police, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, Shushan Fire Department, Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inc New Firehouse Capital Campaign, Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, Inc, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (NY) and Washington County, NY – Department of Public Safety responded to the area of County Route 64 and Foster Lane in Shushan to a report of three overdue kayakers.

The kayakers were thrown from their kayaks after the kayaks had become caught in a tree that had been undermined and fallen into the river. The three kayakers were able to free themselves and walk upstream to a campground where they were found and accounted for by the New York State Police.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (NY) and Washington County, NY – Department of Public Safety sUAS Response Team responded and were able to provide aerial assistance to the first responders on the ground who were searching the river areas using their sUAS units with thermal imaging capabilities.

Their kayaks were located a short time later partially submerged and pinned against a pile of debris. The Forest Rangers reported they were able to remove the kayaks from the river.

If you are looking to use the river in its current state in this area for kayaking or other activities you should use extreme caution. Any inexperienced kayakers or paddlers should consider avoiding use of the river in its current state.