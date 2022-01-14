Washington County couple found dead inside their home

SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A couple has been found dead inside their Salem residence. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the deaths of 73-year-old Deborah Moffitt and 66-year-old David Moffitt.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Service’s responded to the Moffitt’s residence on January 10 after a call from a concerned party. Police said they were found dead in their home.

Police said it doesn’t appear any criminal activity took place. The cause of death is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (518) 746-2475.

Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy asks residents to check on neighbors and family during these colder months. Residents can contact the Sheriff’s Office or the Washington County Department of Social Services to help get services to those in need.