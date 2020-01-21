Washington Co. man found deceased in VT field

GRAFTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating after a New York man was found dead in his car.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of an unresponsive 83-year-old man in his vehicle on Middletown Road in Grafton, Vt.

According to police, the man traveled off the roadway and became stuck in the field. It is unclear if he died due to hypothermia or natural causes. He has been identified as Anthony Spinelli, of Salem, N.Y.

Police do not believe his death to be suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner’s office in Burlington.