Warrensburg graduation yard signs taken as prank

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Graduation signs that were recently taken from yards in Warrensburg appears to have been a prank.

Warrensburg Junior/Senior High School Principal Doug Duell said he received a phone call Tuesday morning that around a dozen yard signs in honor of graduating seniors were missing.

That’s a lot with a graduation class of just over 60 students.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted, but hours later, a student came forward to return the signs and said it was all a prank. That student also posted an apology online.

Principal Duell said no charges will be filed since the student took responsibility and apologized.

“I think somebody overestimated the humor in it, and you know, didn’t really take into account how some kids are really struggling with all of this, and I think they kind of overstepped their bounds,” he said. “Made a mistake and now they are trying to make it right.”

