Warren County: Short-term rentals must register, county to collect bed tax

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Warren County announced Monday that short-term rentals will need to register with Warren County Treasurer’s Office. The County will begin collecting a 4% bed tax on short-term rentals.

Warren County’s occupancy tax law requires owners of hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts and

homes to collect the tax and remit it to the county.

The Treasurer’s Office tried to come to a deal with larger short-term rental companies like AirBnB and VRBO to have them collect the tax and send it to the Treasurer’s Office, but after a year no deal has been reached. The county has decided to collect the tax from property owners directly. Tax collection will begin September 1.

Property owners will be asked to forward their occupancy tax payments quarterly. Penalties of

up to 5%, plus interest, can be imposed for non-payment under the County Occupancy

Tax Law.

Short-term rentals are defined as a rental of 30 days or shorter in duration.

The deadline to register is Dec. 31, and there is no registration fee.

Property owners can also contact Treasurer Swan’s office at 518-761-6379 or email

swanm@warrencountyny.gov to register.

