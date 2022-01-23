Warren County Sheriff Officer’s visit highlights ‘Kindness Week’ at Queensbury daycare

Local

by: Harrison Gereau

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Random acts of kindness can come in all shapes and sizes. On Friday, Kimberly Butler, owner of Building Blocks Child Care Center, announced they had concluded their “Kindness Week” with a visit from Patrol Officer Christopher Perilli of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Perilli pulled up and flashed his lights in front of the daycare center, and set off the sirens and sounds from his car. He then came in to briefly say hello to the children, and he was sent back to work with 100 treat bags to share with his coworkers across Warren County.

Building Blocks Child Care Center is a New York State licensed group family daycare located off exit 18 on the Northway. The visit from Officer Perilli was organized by Lieutenant Difiore of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

