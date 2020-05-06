Warren County: Residents might get additional election mail this year

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As confusion circulates around the Democratic primary and other election issues and the impact of COVID-19, Warren County put out some clarification Wednesday morning about what election mail residents should expect.

The judge ruling late Tuesday reinstating the June 23 Democratic primary is only one part of the election season. Locally, Democratic, Independence Party and Conservative Party primaries will be held for Warren County Judge, as well as a Republican primary for Warrensburg Town Clerk.

Voters eligible to cast their ballot in any of these primaries should expect an absentee ballot application in the mail, good for all of those elections.

The second item Warren County residents will receive is a ballot for school district budget votes and board elections. Those votes are to be taken on June 9. No voting will take place at schools this year. School voting procedures are handled separately to county and state primaries.

Those with questions can call the Warren County Board of Elections at (518) 761-6480 or visit the county website.

