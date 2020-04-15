Live Now
Warren County reports third death in daily coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County announced Wednesday that a third member of the community has died from COVID-19. The individual lived in the southern part of the county and was hospitalized for an extended period of time.

Warren County again urges individuals from out-of-state and out-of-region to contact Health Services to learn about local practices and protocols.

As of Wednesday, 73 individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began. Additional patients who have not been officially tested positive are considered presumed cases. The total number of patients—both confirmed and presumed—who have recovered is 52.

Two people from Warren County are hospitalized because of COVID-19 infections, with one in critical condition and the other moderately ill.

Testing capacity at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Municipal Center clinic has increased to 72 tests per day, and 92 had been conducted through Tuesday. Nineteen were scheduled for Wednesday.

Testing at the facility is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is available to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton counties. You must contact a physician or urgent care practice to arrange for the test.

The County has also released instructions for making and wearing masks. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order that all customer-facing workers must receiving facial covers from their employers goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

