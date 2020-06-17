Warren County reports no confirmed cases of COVID-19

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since March 17, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among Warren County residents.

The only pending case was cleared on Monday.

Warren County experienced its first case of COVID-19 on March 7 when an employee at a Queensbury pharmacy, who lived outside the county, tested positive.

Warren County issued the following information on Tuesday, June 16:

Warren County Health Services documented no additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and has had no new cases in the past 13 days.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 244 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 244 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 115 in the community.

Zero COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, one fewer than Monday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 237 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

The testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center performed 24 tests Tuesday and has tested a total of 1,250 people since the facility began operation April 9.

So far results from 1,089 of those tests have come back.

Among them, there were 36 positive Warren County residents and 81 positive residents of other counties. That breaks down to 11% positive and 89% negative.

Of those 1,089 test results, 47% were for Warren County residents.

Tests are also being performed by other medical providers in the county. Anyone who believes they should have a test needs to contact a doctor or urgent care center to have it arranged. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580 for any questions.

