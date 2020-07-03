Warren County official calls out big box stores

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County administrator issued a statement on Friday that called out big box stores for not enforcing basic safety measures such as wearing masks.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said some of the large retailers are not responding to requests from law enforcement and the medical community to “clean up their act.”

In a statement, Moore called out two Walmart stores as well as Lowe’s and Home Depot in the town of Queensbury. He said they have been allowed to remain open throughout the coronavirus pandemic while mom-and-pop stores were forced to close.

He said in a statement:

“The “big box stores” in Warren County need to step up their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Their failure to enforce basic safety measures like wearing masks is irresponsible. They are not being good neighbors, and they are not responsive to requests from law enforcement and the medical community to clean up their act. Three of them in particular stand out as frequent offenders. They are: Walmart – 891 Rt 9, Queensbury

Walmart – 24 Quaker Ridge Blvd, Queensbury

Lowe’s – 251 Quaker Rd, Queensbury

Home Depot – 820 Rt 9, Queensbury We’ve just seen the virus return to Warren County via Florida. This is serious. We need everybody’s help to contain this, especially the big box stores. They’ve remained open through the entire pandemic while many of their “mom and pop” competitors have not been allowed to open. Those smaller stores have made tremendous sacrifices to get where they’re at right now. The failures of these big box stores could jeopardize all of that progress. If these stores care at all about this community, they need to clean up their act. They have all the tools they require to do so. The following Executive Order, which was extended to July 26th, gives them the ability to turn away customers without masks. It’s not that they can’t do something to protect us…it’s that they’re choosing not to do something.” WARREN COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR RYAN MOORE

NEWS10 ABC reached out to all three big box stores for a statement. Home Depot sent NEWS10 the following statement:

“We’ve been partnering with the state for some time to share our efforts to keep our associates and customers safe, including requiring associates to wear masks and implementing many social distancing and safety measures like Plexiglas barriers, floor markings and assigning social distancing captains. We ask customers to wear masks via signage and announcements on our PA systems. We’ll continue to prioritize safety measures in all our stores as we work to provide essential items to our customers and communities.” THE HOME DEPOT

