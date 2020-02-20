Warren County lodge owners facing $1.5M fine

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warren County yoga and glamping resort is facing one of the biggest fines ever considered by the Adirondack Park Agency — up to $1.5 million.

At a recent meeting, the APA confirmed several building and health permit violations going back to 2017 for The Brampton Lodge, a yoga, corporate and wedding glamping retreat along the Hudson River near Warrensburg.

Neighbors have complained about unpermitted buildings, noise, lights, and water and sewer facilities all built without the proper state and APA permits.

The New York City owners admitted to the violations at the meeting carried in a webcast on the APA website.

“Ignorance is not a reason for exculpability,” owner James McDonald said. “And I’m not saying we didn’t do anything wrong. We absolutely did. The first cabin without an APA permit. It was a mistake.”

“I just want to say that you’re correct,” co-owner Jeffery Lee said. “When we first got up there, we didn’t know what we were doing, and we weren’t trying to offend anybody.”

The Brampton Lodge owners claim they got bad advice from contractors and tried to fix the violations by working with the APA regulations.

They have weddings, yoga, and corporate events booked into October, but they’re effectively shut down. A final decision by the APA on the massive fine and the order to remove illegal buildings could come as early as Friday.

