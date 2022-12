Front and center is the original dog, surrounded by clones. (Courtesy: Viagen Pets and Equine)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County 4-H is hosting a pet photo contest for your fluffy and funny pets. The organization asks you to submit a photo and a short description of why your pet is so special.

The contest is open to any youth, not just 4-H members, between the ages of five and 19. Winners of the contest will receive a gift card to Benson’s Pet Center. Warren County 4-H asks that you send your entries to mlb222@cornell.edu by January 15.