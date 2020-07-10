Walmart to begin enforcing safety protocols in Warren County

Posted: / Updated:

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago in May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County administrator said big box stores such as Walmart are now stepping up to do their part in ensuring the safety of all customers at their stores.

The change comes after multiple complaints were filed against stores for not encouraging customers to wear masks while in the store.

According to Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore, Walmart will begin new standards for all stores in the region, including training “health ambassadors” and hiring security to assist with mask enforcement.

