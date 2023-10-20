DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A walk to benefit children with apraxia of speech will be held at Elm Avenue Park on October 21. The event begins at 9 a.m. and includes family-friendly activities, a ceremony at 11 a.m., and a short, inclusive group walk to raise awareness.

“While most neurotypical children spend their free time participating in a variety of extra-curricular activities, children with CAS often spend their extra time attending therapies several times a week,” said April Black, Walk Manager for the Walk for Apraxia program and parent of a child with apraxia. “Frequently, they miss out on those social opportunities and the positive recognition that comes with them. 364 days a year, their speech differences set them apart from their peers but on Walk Day, they can just be kids, surrounded by other kids who understand the difficulty and struggle of a CAS diagnosis.”

Childhood apraxia is a rare motor speech disorder. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, messages do not get through correctly between the brain and the mouth. A child may know what they want to say but not be able to move their lips or tongue in the right ways. While there is no cure, there are forms of treatment, including intense speech and therapy.

Registration for the event is free and will be held rain or shine. Click here for more information on how you can join the Walk for Apraxia.