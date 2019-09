MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — People in the Capital Region who want flavored e-cigarette liquid have the option of heading out of state to get the products.

In Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott said he wants to wait for a federal ban on the flavors before ordering them off the shelves in his state.

However, Scott spoke on a Vermont radio station saying he is paying close attention to the number of children “becoming more addicted to nicotine while vaping.”