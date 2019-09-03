VT to study opioid-related deaths

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont Health Department is taking steps toward tracking and responding to opioid overdoses.

The department was awarded a $9.5 million grant toward the effort.

The money will allow the Vermont Health Department to review drug-related deaths that happened in 2018 and see if victims had any prior interactions with state systems.

There were 110 opioid-related deaths in Vermont in 2018.

Sen. Patrick Leahy said that while officials know what works to prevent overdose deaths, they must make sure the knowledge is reaching even the smallest towns and villages.