VT stores ordered to stop sale of nonessential items

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The state of Vermont is hoping to cut back on the amount of people going out for non-essential items.

The Walmart in Bennington has roped off departments and items deemed non-essential..

On Wednesday, the state ordered big-box retailers to halt the sale of the items at brick and mortar locations. They may still be ordered online.

