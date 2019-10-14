VT fire department celebrating baby boom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont fire station is celebrating an influx of new members, but this group is not ready to carry any ladders just yet.

It’s not the attention getting sounds that usually come from a firehouse. The cuteness alarms at the Central Fire Station in Burlington were nine months in the making.

“People started making announcements around Christmas,” new mom Meagan Oakes said. “And then somebody announced it, and then it was like, well, cats out of the bag. I guess us, too.”

Seven pregnancies within the department, and five of those babies were born within six months of one another.

After the expecting moms made their announcements, a photo was taken with onesies in hand. Now, new photos were taken with newborns wearing BFD shirts.

“Something we can remember and have as we grow all together,” Oakes said. “It’s like family. Everybody here is family and so this is just another family event for us where we get to come and enjoy each other and new little members potentially.”

Members of the Burlington Fire Department said baby booms like this are not as rare as you might think.

“Commonly, people in the area are starting at 20 to 25 years old,” new dad Andrew Pitrowiski said. “This is a very family oriented job, and people tend to start families at the beginning of their career here.”

And Station 1 is celebrating its newest five.