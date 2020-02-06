Voting rights discussion held in honor of Black History Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County leaders celebrated Black History Month by holding a voting rights discussion on Thursday.

2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the women’s suffrage movement.

Several local leaders took part in the panel discussion and talked about the accomplishments African Americans have made as well as their struggles. The panel emphasized the importance of registering to vote and actually going out to the polls on election day.

“People need to vote in every election for everything in their community,” community activist Nell Stokes said. “It’s not just about the federal government. It’s about our local community.”

Stokes also said it’s important to take part in the 2020 census.

LATEST STORIES: