Voters pass firehouse project in Selkirk

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Selkirk residents passed a measure Tuesday to approve a new firehouse and renovate a second firehouse.

The measure passed 499-209.

Firefighters said renovations at the current firehouse are needed because there is not enough space between the trucks, and it takes longer for crews to get into the truck. They also said they need more room to decontaminate after a call, which is needed because of the cancer risk associated with the job.

The $11.5 million project will not come with a tax increase for those in the area.

