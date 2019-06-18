Voters approve revised Johnstown school budget

JOHNSTOWN. N.Y. (NEWS10) — Johnstown voters approved the revised school budget on Tuesday.

The revised budget passed in a vote of 1393 to 803.

Tuesday’s vote comes one month after voters turned down a 35 percent tax levy increase. More voters said yes to the increase, but the vote tally still fell short of the 60 percent supermajority required to pass such a tax hike.

With only a 14.6 percent tax levy increase, the revised budget now only needed a simple majority to pass.

After the first budget failed, the district cut funding for most school sports. If Tuesday’s vote had failed, the community would have needed to fundraise approximately $500,000 to preserve school sports for next year.

The district has also allocated $200,000 for transportation costs in the new budget. In addition, administrators cut 19 staff positions across the district following the first vote’s failure.

Opponents of the budget said the board of education has long had spending problems, evident by the decision to build a new school. But supporters say the tax increase is necessary, not just for child education, but for the health of the entire city.

For more information on the revised budget proposal, visit: https://www.johnstownschools.org/budget-document-revote-june-18/