Voters approve Little Red Schoolhouse project

Local
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was good news Wednesday night for children in North Greenbush. The Little Red Schoolhouse is about to get a bigger.

Town residents voted on whether or not to spend $3.7 million to buy property behind the school where they can build an addition to teach more kids.

They also would use some of that money to restore the original structure.

The votes are in and the town voted 224 to 19 to approve the project.

