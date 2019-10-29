Vote scheduled for ban on flavored nicotine products in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County legislature will vote on whether or not to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products on November 12.

The Law Committee voted Monday night to send the proposed Local Law E to the full floor of the county legislature. The committee did not make a recommendation for passage.

Supporters of the proposed law cite the sharp rise in nicotine use among teenagers. They also said fruity flavors are marketed toward young people.

Opponents of Local Law E said banning it in just Albany County will hurt local businesses and lower tax revenue.