Voorheesville Public Library hosts drive-thru nursery rhyme event

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Reading "Peter Pan"

Reading “Peter Pan” fairytale. (Leah Kelley / Pexels)

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Voorheesville Public Library is holding a drive-thru fairytale storytime event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Familiar characters—like Little Bo Peep, Cinderella, Humpty Dumpty, and Chicken Little—will be on hand to enact scenes from their nursery rhymes and fairy tales.

“The Nursery Rhyme & Fairy Tale Adventure Drive Through Family Storytime” event will take place in the Clayton A. Bouton parking lots, with the entrance off of New Salem Road. Social distancing will be in place, as participants will be in cars—”magical carriages.”

No registration is required, and a rain date is set for August 8.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga