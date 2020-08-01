Voorheesville Public Library hosts drive-thru nursery rhyme event

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Voorheesville Public Library is holding a drive-thru fairytale storytime event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Familiar characters—like Little Bo Peep, Cinderella, Humpty Dumpty, and Chicken Little—will be on hand to enact scenes from their nursery rhymes and fairy tales.
“The Nursery Rhyme & Fairy Tale Adventure Drive Through Family Storytime” event will take place in the Clayton A. Bouton parking lots, with the entrance off of New Salem Road. Social distancing will be in place, as participants will be in cars—”magical carriages.”
No registration is required, and a rain date is set for August 8.
