Voorheesville man sentenced to prison for 2019 death of Stillwater man

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Voorheesville man is facing several years in prison for the 2019 death of Michael Ahern.

Jack Jeffers pleaded guilty to the charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in January 2021. He was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Ahern was reported missing on January 6, 2019, and police determined he was the victim of foul play. On March 15, 2019, Jeffers left the scene of a property damage accident. He was later found in the town of Stillwater in the possession of a loaded handgun.

Police determined the gun was the weapon used to kill Ahern.

Jeffers and Ahern were living together at the time of Ahern’s disappearance. Police said the two men were alone together at their home when Jeffers killed Ahern, and Ahern’s body was later removed.

Jeffers was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison on the Manslaughter charge and nine years plus post-release supervision on the weapons charge. The sentenced will run concurrently.

The investigation into Ahern’s death remains ongoing.