Voorheesville CSD releases tentative reopening plan

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Voorheesville Central School District released a tentative school reopening plan for Fall 2020.

Superintendent Frank Macri said the plan was a “framework” and is subject to change based on state guidance. All school districts in New York must submit their reopening plans to the state by July 31.

A few of the required components in Voorheesville include but are not limited to:

Students and staff wearing face coverings consistently, except when engaged in instruction and seated at a desk that is physically distant from peers and staff;

Parents will be asked to take their child’s temperature before school every day;

Daily cleaning and disinfecting protocols;

Shared books and supplies will be minimized and where used, books (e.g., library books, trade books) supplies (e.g., science lab materials) will be disinfected or allowed to remain untouched for a specified time period;

The district is developing options/programs to accommodate the needs of the medically vulnerable/high risk population. This includes students who have family members who are in high risk groups.

Grades K-6 will meet daily for on-site instruction. Grades K-4 will be housed at the elementary school while Grades 5 and 6 will be at the middle/high school campus.

Grades 7-12 will be on a one-day rotation of students by grade level. There is exploration of either a six-day or five-day rotation dependent on the facilities, health and safety, and staffing.

The district said the official start date may be shifted if additional training for teachers and staff is needed. Families will be notified of the potential change in August.

Voorheesville’s plan also includes an outline of extracurricular activities, transportation, and specialized services.

A student forum on the district’s reopening plan is scheduled for noon on July 29. The parent forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 29.

Read the district’s full plan on the website, HERE.

