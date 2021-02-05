Volunteers hand out 12 tons of food at distribution event

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With millions still feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, one local community stepped up to help families in need.

Families drove to Centro Civico in Amsterdam Friday where volunteers were on hand to fill trunks with bags and boxes of produce, meat and dairy products. The Regional Food Bank partnered with St. Mary’s Healthcare and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany to distribute over 12 tons of food.

Sen. Michelle Hinchey was there to lend a hand and said, throughout the pandemic, it has been more important than ever to make sure people have food on the table.

“The need is extreme, so the reasons for these are only growing, and as we see with the lines we have here today, we need to make sure we continue to have strong partnerships with our food banks, with groups like Centro Civico and others to make sure that we continue doing these throughout this year,” she said. “Plus, to make sure people have access to the food that they need while we get our economy back on track.”

The Regional Food Bank has donate over two million pounds of food so far with more food drives scheduled.