Vivid dreams linked to anxiety over COVID-19 quarantine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 has impacted every waking moment of people’s lives, and it’s now seeping into their sleep.

Psychotherapist Tom Templeton’s hearing from a number of his patients that they’re waking up from abnormal, vivid, dreams due to their anxiety from Coronavirus.

“This is kind of a crazy time that we are having here and we need to give ourselves a break. We don’t need to add to our anxieties or stresses or tensions,” Templeton said.

Templeton said stress over the pandemic is the tip of the iceberg. The sudden stop to activities people use to do is also adding to the problem.

“That’s a huge part of this for everyone is not being able, whether it’s exercise or anything else, even their hobbies, not being able to engage in those same things, and it’s throwing people’s sleep for a loop,” Templeton said.

Due to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ‘stay-at-home’ order people are getting less sunlight. Director of the Lighting Research Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Dr. Mariana Figueroa said all these stressors on the body have created the perfect storm.

“If you’re not getting enough light during the day or too much light at night it can actually lead to depression, anxiety [and] stress,” Figueroa said.

“Maintain a routine … go outside when you get up or sit by a window or increase the amount of lighting that you’re working with during the day — minimize the light at night,” Figueroa said.

Templeton called this ‘sleep hygiene.’

“Thinking about what did I do before I got ready for bed, what did I eat, what did I watch? Then seeing some kind of pattern that exists that might make it easier to relax,” Templeton said.

Templeton said the dreams should not alarm people, but talking about them and anxiety one is having can be helpful.

