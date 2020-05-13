Virus survivor released from hospital receives special homecoming

SARATOGA, SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family, friends, and staff gathered outside of Saratoga Hospital for a very special homecoming.
Tom Cappelletti spent nearly four weeks in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His battle was complicated because the virus wasn’t his only fight.
“He got an infection and that was the driving force that got him in here. His body started to shut down it got in his organs,” said Judy Siechen, Tom’s sister.
Tom was sedated for two weeks and couldn’t see his family in person. On Wednesday, he was released from the hospital and sent home with applause for overcoming his battle.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Adopt-A-Senior surprise brightens day of local teen
- West Virginia lawmakers press the Bureau of Prisons for more COVID-19 testing
- Food assistance available for some families with children receiving free/reduced school lunches
- Glens Falls nursing homes adapt to state orders as coronavirus cases spike
- Man says wife’s love letters saved his life while he was in medically induced coma for COVID-19