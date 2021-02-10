Virtual forum held on Troy Police reform

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Communities throughout the state are reimagining their police departments and making reforms as ordered by Governor Cuomo. If they fail to do so by April 1st, they could lose out on state funding.

Wednesday night, a virtual forum taking place between members of the Troy community and a designated task force— seeking ways to build better trust and relationships between the police department and those who live in the city. Mayor Patrick Madden said a series of changes have been underway in the department.

“I’ll give you some examples, it includes the reworking of our use of force policies to make them consistent with the Aid Can’t Wait principles. We also re-worked our discipline policies so that they link more seamlessly with the newly reconstituted Police Objective Review Board.

He added that the department’s State of New York re-accreditation process has already been completed — as per recommendation by the governor. But prior to the executive order, some changes were in already in the works.

“The city council reappropriated money to upgrade our surveillance cameras,” explained Carmella Mantello, Troy Council President. “Body cams will be on our police officers within the next few weeks. And those are initiatives that we have been working on for awhile.”

Tonight’s meeting also discussed re-entry of those coming out of the criminal justice system, as well as mental health.

“We reinstituted the Emotionally Distressed Persons Response Training, EDPRT—

This is an intense 40 hour training. We are very mindful of the tragic incidents around the county this year between the police officers and individuals in emotional or mental distress. We want to make sure our officers have the right tools for those types of situations,” said Madden.

Over the next few weeks, several task force meetings will be taking place, as well as 2 more virtual forums open to the public that will be held on February 17 and the 22nd.