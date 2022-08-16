CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Up for some competition? The Capital Region Aquatic Center launched its third-annual virtual fitness challenge on Monday, challenging participants to log the most miles swimming, running, biking, paddling, and/or walking over two weeks. At the end of the two-week event, which runs through Aug. 29, the top three performers in each sport will win a prize package.

All money raised through this year’s event will directly benefit the future state-of-the-art aquatic facility, to be built at Mohawk Harbor. Originally projected to open in 2022, the Capital Region Aquatic Center will be an 80,000-square-foot, multi-pool aquatic complex.

Organizers are hoping to encourage more than 200 people to participate. If you’re interested in signing up, check out the Aquatic Center’s website. Each entry costs $25.