Virtual classroom helps local kids stay on top of studies

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With school being pushed back another two weeks, the Burnt Hills School District is making sure students are not missing out on their studies.

The district partnered with the Junior Achievement program, a non-profit organization, to offer virtual classes. For the first time in 105 years, a virtual classroom took place Friday afternoon with over 20 eighth grade students.

The class was a Global Marketplace course that taught ways in which different countries buy and sell from each other.

Burnt Hills School Board Member John Blowers said the virtual class is a way to bring learning back to life.

“With the past few weeks, it’s been different,” he said. “And so to be able to get back and re-engage with students and see our teachers doing great work and transforming into new models. Seeing our students excited and learning, that’s my most favorite part of today.”

Blowers said, as school remains closed, his goal is to teach the six other lessons of the Global Marketplace class over the next couple weeks. He wants the virtual classroom to be a way to inspire students to join in online classes.

