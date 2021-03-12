Virtual Capital Region St. Patrick’s Day parade launches Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The virtual St. Patrick’s Day parade launches Friday, celebrating Irish heritage across the Capital Region. March usually means thousands parade downtown Albany celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Organizers say COVID-19 interrupting 2020 celebrations was devastating to the community.

“It was a quite a blow. We had official T-shirts made up, we were ready to go. We had the marching band, everything was in place. We had to pull the plug very late and we wanted to make sure we didn’t let that happen two years in a row. We couldn’t,” explains United Irish Societies of the Capital District President Tim Carey.

Instead of giving up and canceling altogether this year, the United Irish Societies of the Capital District hired a local media company, Mirth Films, to make a four hour long compilation of videos showing the very best Capital Region Irish pride.

“We’re at least keeping it alive,” says Mark Scully, who was elected parade grand marshal for his service to the community. Even though he still couldn’t fulfill duties this year or on 2020, he says he’s glad his fellow Irish-Americans contributed to keep spirits up and raise money for the local food banks.

“The parade, it’s just a show of here we are, we’re Irish and we’re proud of our heritage, and we’re proud of what we do for our communities,” Scully says while also setting up the Watervliet Ancient Order of Hibernians dinner and watch party for the parade.

The virtual parade features cultural displays, history on Irish immigration to New York, and those just sharing what this 70-year tradition means to them.

“It’s actually amazing to see that, how deep rooted this parade is in the city. It is a rite of Spring and I think the Irish around Albany, really do, the day means a lot to them,” says Carey to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

NEWS10’s Tim Drawbridge is the virtual parade co-host. Watch the video live now on the event YouTube channel.