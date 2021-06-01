Village of Pittsford raising Progress Pride Flag in honor of Pride Month

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Pittsford Monday announced the raising of the Progress Pride Flag to commemorate June as Pride Month. Local elected officials, as well as students from the local Gay Student Alliance chapters of the Pittsford Schools, will be in attendance.

This is the first time the flag has been raised at Village Hall. The Board of Trustees reportedly approved the banner in a 5-0 vote at its last meeting.

“This action sends a message that the Village of Pittsford is an inclusive community,” said Mayor Alysa Plummer. “We are welcoming and supportive to all.”

The banner was said to be a gift from a community member and will be on display throughout the entire month of June. A short ceremony will be held at 3 p.m.